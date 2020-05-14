In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 May 2020 3:56 pm / 0 comments

With the conditional movement control order (CMCO) taking effect from the previous week, Kawasaki Malaysia is back online and providing services to customers from this week. Kawasaki owners requiring service for their motorcycles should call 03-5566 5660 for a service appointment at the Shah Alam headquarters.

Meanwhile, orders for spare parts are being taken over the phone at 03-5566 5688. The spare parts service is for pick-up only and walk-ins will not be entertained.

In line with government regulations under the CMCO, customers visiting Kawasaki Malaysia’s Shah Alam headquarters will be required to adhere to certain conditions. This include social distancing, wearing of face mask and use of hand sanitiser as well as temperature checks.