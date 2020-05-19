In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 May 2020 3:08 pm / 0 comments

Ford has launched the Ranger Thunder for the European market, a new limited edition model with a production cap of 4,500 units. Pricing starts from £32,965 (RM175k), and customers can begin placing their orders immediately.

The Ford Ranger Thunder is offered in a single specification – the Wildtrak-based double cab is finished in Sea Grey with red highlights on the blacked-out radiator grille and sports hoop. There are of course bold Thunder badges around the car, while the Ranger script on the tailgate is finished in matte black.

Other exclusive features include the 18-inch black alloy wheels, Ebony Black treatment for the rear bumper, skid plates, fog light surrounds and door handles, LED headlights with dark-tinted bezels and darkened tail lights, while the Mountain Top powder-coated roller shutter with bedliner divider is available as an option.

Inside, it is equipped with full Ebony leather seats with “Thunder” red embroidery, replete with matching stitching across the steering wheel, seats, instrument panel and key touch points of the cabin. Red illuminated sill plates help add a nice contrast to the black floor mats.

Power comes from the new 2.0 litre EcoBlue bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, making 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque. This is mated to Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels.

Throughout 2019, Ford sold 52,500 units of the Ranger across Europe, a historic high for the pick-up truck since its inception. Deliveries of the Ford Ranger Thunder is expected to commence in September this year.