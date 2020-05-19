In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 May 2020 5:41 pm / 0 comments

Aside from the official Malaysian launch of the 2020 SYM Maxsym 500 scooter, distributors MForce Bike Holdings also released the 2020 SYM VF3i 85 LE supercub, priced at RM9,338, RM1,000 more expensive than the previous model. The VF3i 185 LE is now available at all authorised SYM Malaysia dealers and comes with a two-year or 20,000 km manufacturing warranty.

With the ‘LE’ in the name standing for limited edition, the VF3i, as a production variant, will have a maximum of 5,000 units produced and is set apart from the standard model with matte grey paintwork and apple green graphics, along with wheels painted green. Additionally, a small flyscreen is fitted as standard equipment on the VF3i 185 LE.

The biggest change for the 2020 VF3i 185 LE is found inside the 183 cc, liquid-cooled SOHC engine. Modifications have been made to the throttle body, up 30 mm from the previous 28 mm, as well as the head, counter balance shaft and exhaust, allowing the VF3i to put out 19.7 hp at 9,000 rpm and 17.4 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, an increase over the previous 17.7 hp and 16.67 Nm.

A notable improvement and a first in its class for Malaysia is the inclusion of ABS for the VF3i’s braking system – 230 mm front disc and 200 mm rear. Other upgrades from the older model VF3i include LED tail lights, revised instrument panel as well as adjustable brake and clutch levers.

In other aspects, the 2020 VF3i 185 LE remains the same, including rolling on 17-inch wheels shod in 90/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres. Fuel is carried in a 7-litre tank with a weight of 124 kg, along with a Euro 3 certification for the engine.