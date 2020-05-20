In Alpina, BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 May 2020 3:49 pm / 0 comments

Alpina has done it again, this time showing off its latest attempt to grandify BMW’s largest Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the X7. Meet the first ever BMW Alpina XB7, powered by a 4.4 litre V8 petrol engine that delivers 621 hp at 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 800 Nm of torque at 2,000 to 5,000 rpm.

The car itself is based on the current range-topper X7 M50i, which makes 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque in stock guise. With the increased output, the XB7 does the century sprint in 4.2 seconds (0.5 seconds quicker than the standard X7 M50i), and the factory speed limit of 250 km/h has been raised to 290 km/h.

Alpina has also taken the liberty to equip the vehicle with two-axle air springs, a neutral damper setup, unique Alpina dome-bulkhead strut and reinforced torsion struts. In Sport mode or at speeds above 160 km/h, the ride height automatically lowers by 20 mm. It will lower an extra 20 mm when driving over 250 km/h.

These automatic adjustments also lowers the car’s centre of gravity, thus improving its driving dynamics, the latter thanks to slight increases in negative camber. The XB7 can also be fitted with massive 23-inch 20-spoke forged alloy wheels, shod with custom Pirelli rubbers.

Design-wise, the massive SUV gets a new front apron that Alpina says is optimised to reduce uplift, thereby improving high-speed stability. At the back, there’s the Alpina sports exhaust system with quad exits, as well as a new diffuser with small fins.

For the cabin, the driver gets an Alpina sport steering wheel that’s hand-sewn with premium Lavalina leather, featuring the brand’s trademark blue and green stitching. There’s also a crystal glass iDrive controller with the Alpina logo, as well as the option for Lavalina leather upholstery for all three rows. Fancy, yes?