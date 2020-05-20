In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 May 2020 5:12 pm / 0 comments

First shown in late 2019, Italian maker of motorcycle art, MV Agusta, has started production of the 2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 super naked, with pricing starting from 34,000 euro (RM162,000). Pre-orders are now being taken for this 208 hp naked motorcycle that goes up against the likes of the KTM Super Duke R, Kawasaki Z H2, Yamaha MT-10, Aprilia Tuono V4, and Ducati Streetfighter V4.

To be produced in a limited run of only 300 units worldwide with production beginning June, 2020, the Rush 1000 comes with a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 998 cc inline-four that pumps out 208 hp at 13,000 rpm – 212 hp in track mode – and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. Those numbers are not a coincidence as the Streetfighter V4 puts out 208 hp at 12,500 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 11,500 rpm from its 1,103 cc Stradale V-four engine.

Inside the engine room, a new combustion chamber design provides the extra power the Rush 1000 puts out. Other bits of engine bling include a lighter crankshaft, titanium connecting rods as well as titanium bolts, screws and fasteners, giving the Rush 1000 its claimed 186 kg dry weight.

Keeping the power under control is MV Agusta MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) and Mikuni ride-by-wire that manages eight fuel injectors – four in the lower intake tract by Mikuni and four in the upper by Magneti Marelli. Four-map torque control and eight-map traction control helps the Rush 1000 not run away with the rider, with the addition of launch and wheelie control.

Braking is done with Brembo Stylema radial-mount four-piston callipers clamping 320 mm callipers on the front wheel with rear wheel lift control and Bosch 9-Plus ABS keeping things on an even keel during emergency braking. Ohlins supplies its electronic, fully-adjustable, 43 mm diameter Nix EC upside-down front forks with TiN surface coating while the rear of the Rush 1000 is supported by an Ohlins TTX monoshock which is electronically-controlled and fully-adjustable.

The electronic suspension on the Rush 1000 is complemented by an Ohlins electronic steering damper with manual and automatic adjustment modes. Rider management for all this electronic wizardry goes through a 5-inch full-colour TFT-LCD that includes cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity and the MVRide app for navigation mirroring from the rider’s smartphone.



