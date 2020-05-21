In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Matthew H Tong / 21 May 2020 9:56 am / 0 comments

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has released yet another limited edition version of the McLaren 600LT Spider, this one apparently inspired by an actual arachnid called Segestria Borealis. Only 12 units of the car will be made for the US market, and it’s priced from US$278k (RM1.2 million), or about US$19k (RM83k) more than the standard 600LT Spider.

The car’s paint is unique – its base colour is Borealis Black (plucked from MSO Defined’s palette) but infused with deep green and purple undertones, and this brilliant colourway is contrasted with Napier Green highlights, which actually mimic the green fangs on the spider.

There are also splashes of web-like patterns on the mirrors and rear wing, while the car sits on 10-spoke gloss black wheels with MSO Bespoke Napier Green u calipers. The car comes with MSO Clubsport package as standard, so it gets titanium wheel bolts, gloss carbon-fibre front fender, carbon-fibre racing seats, as well as carbon interior trimmings.

Further use of the Napier Green accent is found throughout the cabin, adorning the seats with contrast stitching, web design, carpet surrounds, and headrest embroidery. The Spider even comes with a Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system!

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. Power comes from a mid-mounted M838T 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 600 PS and 620 Nm of torque, and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch Seamless Shift Gearbox (SSG) that sends drive to the rear wheels.

It does the century sprint in a blistering time of 2.9 seconds, goes from 0-200 km/h in 8.4 seconds, and maxes out at 324 km/h. Gorgeous, isn’t it?