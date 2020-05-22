In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 May 2020 4:43 pm / 0 comments

Following the launch of the BMW Motorrad S1000RR M Sport Package last year, priced at RM138,500, BMW Motorrad Malaysia has now released the 2020 BMW Motorrad S1000RR, retailing at RM116,500. Pricing for the S1000RR does not include insurance but comes with a three-year warranty and three-year Roadside Assistance Programme.

Carrying a brand-new inline-four cylinder, the S1000RR gets 207 hp at 13,000 and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 from it’s 999 cc mill. The new superbike power plants features BMW ShiftCam Technology, allowing for variable intake valve timing and stroke and gives increased torque across the S1000RR’s rev range.

Power gets to the ground via the up-and-down quickshifter equipped gearbox – swappable between road and race shift patterns – and chain final drive. As befits BMW Motorrad’s top of the line superbike, electronic riding aids come standard, including BMW Dynamic Traction Pro with wheelie control that gives the rider four ride modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race – while riders wanting to push the S1000RR’s performance envelope on the track will need to install the optional Pro Mode that gives a further three customisable ride modes as well as launch control and pit lane speed limiter.

Hill Start Control helps the rider during uphill starts is included in the riding aids package while weight is now 197 kg compared to the previous model’s 208 kg. The exhaust system has also been revised and is now 1.3 kg lighter than previous.

Inside the cockpit, a new TFT-LCD display, controlled from the left handlebar pod, is now legible even under difficult lighting conditions. The display allows for four user selectable displays with the Pure Ride screen intended for road use and three Core screens designed for maximum visibility at the racetrack.

Also available is Connectivity which pairs with the rider’s smartphone for music playback and phone calls, used in conjunction with the BMW Connected app. The 2020 BMW Motorrad S1000RR is available at authorised BMW Motorrad Malaysia dealers from May 22 in two colour options, Racing Red and Hockenheim Silver Metallic.