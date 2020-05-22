In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 May 2020 11:47 am / 0 comments

Uniquely British brands Triumph and the James Bond cinema franchise have teamed up and the result is the 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. Production for the Bond Edition Triumph Scrambler is limited to 250 units worldwide.

Based on the motorcycles featured in the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” which shows the Triumph Scrambler 1200 as well as the Triumph Tiger 900, the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is based on the retro design Scrambler 1200 XE. Painted in Sapphire Black, the Bond Edition comes with gold accents and hand-painted gold pinstriping.

Goodies for the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition include a numbered riser clamp machined from billet aluminium, an oversized Triumph tank badge and brushed decal foil knee pad. Also included in the accessories package for the Bond Edition Scrambler is exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with pressed 007 branding, a real leather seat with 007 logo stitched in and the Bond logo coming up on the TFT-LCD instrument panel start up screen.

The blacked out finish of the Bond Edition Scrambler 1200 extends to the swingarm and forks. This includes the front mudguard with unique black anodized finish, fog lights with black anodized shrouds, Arrow silencer with carbon-fibre end caps, machined front brake reservoir, black rear wheel adjusters and a stainless steel headlight grill.

Each Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition comes with a personally signed letter from Nick Bloor, Triumph chief executive officer with a premium rucksack. No word on the Malaysia price for the limited edition Scrambler 1200 but this article will be updated if news is received.

For Malaysia, the 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE is priced at RM86,900 while the Scrambler 1200 XC retails at RM80,900. Both the Scrambler XE and XC come with a 1,200 cc parallel-twin with 270-degree firing order, producing 89 hp at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 3,950 rpm.

The Scrambler 1200 XE comes standard with Brembo M50 Monobloc callipers on twin 320 mm diameter brake discs. Suspension is done with Showa 47 mm upside-down forks in front with 250 mm of wheel travel and the rear end is propped up with a pair of Ohlins fully-adjustable RSU shock absorbers, also with 250 mm of travel.