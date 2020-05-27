In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 May 2020 10:47 am / 0 comments

Meant for custom bike builders to show off their prowess with the retro styled Ducati Scrambler 1100, the Custom Rumble contest is now in its third edition. This year’s winner, the Scrambler 1100 FT by Marco Graziani of CC Racing Garage, was decided by online voting with the prize giving broadcast on live streaming.

Five finalists made it to the final round of Custom Rumble; Ducati Hellas featuring Jigsaw Customs – Rocker category; Nick Tansley of Barcelona – Outside category; Francesco Russo with Moto Design Custom – Cut-down category; and Nguyen Ximong who hails from Vietnam – All-Terrain category. The finalists were winners in their respective categories, decided by Scrambler Ducati fans via online voting.

Winning the Bully category where there are no restrictions on type of motorcycle or style, Graziani started with a Scrambler 1100 Special that comes with a 1,079 cc, air-cooled V-twin producing 83.5 hp at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. Installing a custom monoposto (single seat) unit, Graziani welded a custom exhaust for the 1100 FT.

Graziani also added custom paint and graphics but elected to keep the headlight, rear end and tank close to original, considering them to be key elements in the Scrambler Ducati design. For his efforts, Graziani receives a Beta Tool workbench complete with tools.

Garnering the highest number of votes in preliminary voting, the 1100 FT won 537 votes from Scrambler Ducati fans. Final judging saw the 1100 FT get 46 votes from the five judges – actor Nicholas Hoult, Ducati Corse riders Chaz Davies and Andrea Dovizioso, founder of BikeShed Dutch Van Someren and customizer Filippo Barbacane of Officine Rossopuro.

The Scrambler Ducati Special 1100 is a 2018 model and was priced at RM85,900 at the time of its Malaysia launch. The 2020 Scrambler Ducati Pro and Pro Sports have not been launched in Malaysia as yet but a source tells us the price “is likely to be around RM85,000.”