In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2020 11:52 am / 4 comments

Owners of the Lexus RX or NX who want to make their vehicles stand out even more can now do so thanks to these body kits from Russia-based SCL Global Concept. Keep in mind that if you’re looking for something subtle, these kits will definitely not fit the bill.

For the RX, there is the “Goemon” kit, while the package for the NX is dubbed the “Kotaro.” Both kits come with custom front grilles that make Lexus’ default spindle grille look tame by comparison, sporting “teeth” that appear to be inspired by a sci-fi creature (The Predator, anyone?).

Aside from the new face, the packages also include a new bonnet, wheel arch extensions, side skirts, upper and lower tailgate spoilers as well as a rear bumper. The last item features a prominent diffuser element and an integrated centre exhaust, with the NX version also gaining two additional LED light clusters.

According to the company, the durable parts meet OEM standards and are made of ultra-high temperature fibreglass, weighing about the same as the original parts, with a thickness of 2-3 mm and temperature resistance of up to 120 degrees Celsius.

In terms of pricing, the Goemon kit will cost you quite a bit at US$9,800 (RM42,365), while the NX’s Kotaro kit is cheaper at US$6,825 (RM29,504) – both prices do not include shipping.

Lexus RX Goemon

Lexus NX Kotaro