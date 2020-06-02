In BYD, Cars, Ford, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2020 9:52 am / 2 comments

According to a report by Reuters, BYD will supply batteries to Ford, as stated in a document found on the website of the ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) of the Chinese government.

The batteries will be used in electrified vehicles produced in China as part of Ford’s joint venture with Changan Automobile, which is currently seeking approval to build a plug-in hybrid model. The document also mentions that BYD would supply other components, including power management devices, to Ford.

The deal with Ford is BYD’s first-known battery supply deal with a major global automaker, with Ford reportedly planning to introduce 30 new or redesigned models in China by the end of 2021, over a third of which will be electric vehicles.

Earlier in March this year, BYD introduced its new Blade battery pack that it claims is safer when in extreme environments and offers better space utilisation. Set to be used in the upcoming Han EV, the company also said that is willing to share its technology with global partners to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for all industry players.