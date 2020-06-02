In Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2020 1:27 pm / 3 comments

As Nissan embarks on revitalising itself for the future, what will become of its luxury division Infiniti? According to the Nissan’s chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta, who spoke to Automotive News, the plan is to turn Infiniti into something called “Nissan-plus” and to stop chasing after brands like Mercedes-Benz.

Part of this plan will see the use of more Nissan platforms and technologies, which could see the retirement of Infiniti’s existing rear-wheel drive cars. However, this transition will take a while as the first of these new-generation products will reportedly only arrive by 2023.

In the case of the Q50, the sedan could be replaced by a model based on the same platform used for the Altima and Maxima. On a shorter timeframe, the company plans to start production of the new QX55, which was teased last year, in November 2020. The crossover is meant to evoke memories of the FX35 and FX50, slotting in between the existing QX50 and QX60.

“Infiniti will be great again,” Gupta told the publication, who added that the rebooted brand will focus on the United States and China markets. Currently, the brand’s line-up in the US consists of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80, with the Q70 being dropped for the 2020 model year.