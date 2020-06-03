In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 June 2020 1:35 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year is the 2020 Yamaha MT-09 with new colours, priced at RM48,920. Pricing is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

Pricing is unchanged from 2019 and compares against the 2018 price of the MT-09 at RM47,388. The new colour for the MT-09 is Yamaha Racing Blu while the Ice Fluo colour scheme is carried over from last year.

No changes have been made to the Crossplane engine, an inline-triple displacing 847 cc, producing 115 hp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox, with Yamaha’s Assist & Slip (A&S) clutch reducing clutch lever effort and preventing rear wheel slip during hard downshifts.

LED lighting is found in projector headlamp assembly, similar to the unit from the MT-10 litre-class naked sports bike. Also standard is ABS and traction control, along with a quickshifter for clutchless upshifts.

Suspension is done with 41 mm diameter upside-down forks that come with compression and rebound adjustment while the rear monoshock is adjustable for pre-load. Fuel for the MT-09 is carried in a 14-litre tank, and seat height is set at 820 mm.

Braking is done with dual 298 mm diameter brake discs in front and a single disc at the back, with wet weight claimed to be 193 kg. Availability of the 2020 Yamaha MT-09 at authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) dealers is from this week.