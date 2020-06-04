In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 June 2020 5:37 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia are the 2020 Vespa Sprint S 150, priced at RM16,900 and the 2020 Vespa Primavera S 150 Special Edition, retailing at RM18,300. Pricing for this pair of Italian scooters does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

Technical specifications for these scooters are unchanged from the Vespa models launched last year. The engine is a single-cylinder 150 cc Vespa i-Get mill, fed by EFI and producing 12.9 hp at 7,750 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Only minor model changes have been made and for the Sprint S 150, three new colour options are available – Yellow, White and Black. The instrument panel surround on the Sprint S 150 is now black, as are the wheels.

For the Primavera S 150, this year’s model is dubbed the Special Edition, where the headlamp surround and the bodywork is a matte dark grey, same as the wheels. Meanwhile, the parcel grid on the front and back of the Primavera S 150 is painted black.

LED lighting is used for both the Sprint and the Primavera, with single channel ABS on the front wheel disc brake while the rear wheel uses a drum. The 12-inch wheels are shod in tubeless tyres while fuel is carried in a 8.5-litre tank. A USB charging socket is found inside the front cowl and starting is electric.

