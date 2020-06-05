In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 5 June 2020 5:54 pm / 1 comment

It’s Friday again, so time for another weekly fuel price update and it appears the recent upward trend is set to continue for the coming June 6 to 12 week.

The ministry of finance has announced that from tomorrow, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.48 per litre, up five sen from last week’s RM1.43. Similarly, RON 97 is up by five sen to RM1.78 per litre in the coming week (RM1.73 last week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, it’s a two sen increase to RM1.63 per litre (RM1.61 last week), while Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.73 per litre in the coming week.

These prices will remain in effect until June 12, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 22nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2020 and the 74th edition in total for the format, which runs from Saturday until the following Friday.