5 June 2020

The government has just announced a series of initiatives as part of a new economic stimulus plan, called PENJANA, which is aimed at assisting businesses and the rakyat as the country attempts to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the numerous measures mentioned by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his speech is the introduction of a new MY30 programme, which will be activated from June 15 until December 31, 2020, under the supervision of Prasarana.

With the MY30 programme, commuters will only need to pay RM30 for an unlimited travel pass that can be used with Prasarana’s bus (Rapid Bus) and rail (Rapid Rail) services in the Klang Valley. This is open to everyone and is meant to lessen the burden of those who depend on such public transport to get around.