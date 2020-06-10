In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 June 2020 5:23 pm / 0 comments

With the movement control order (MCO) transitioning into the recovery movement control order (RMCO), BMW Motorrad Malaysia is extending warranty for all BMW motorcycles purchased from its authorised dealers that were due to expire between March 18 and May 1, 2020. For customers with motorcycle warranties expiring between those dates, the warranty is extended to June 1, 2020.

The warranty also covers spare parts while all other terms and conditions remain unchanged. For those owners whose BMW motorcycles were sitting during the MCO period, BMW Motorrad Malaysia is offering a special pricing campaign on motorcycle batteries and battery chargers till July 10, 2020.

As published earlier, BMW Motorrad Malaysia is also extending its two-year warranty for BMW Motorrad helmets to five years. The warranty extension is valid from January 1, 2020 and applies to material and manufacturing defects. Crash damage, mishandling of the helmet or installation of third party products is not covered under warranty.