By Danny Tan / 10 June 2020

Grab last week announced GrabProtect, which the ride-hailing company describes as a comprehensive set of safety and hygiene tech features, partnerships and strict safety policies to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19. As part of the program, Grab will be distributing hygiene kits including hand sanitisers and disinfectant spray to over 100,000 driver- and delivery-partners to protect their vehicles and delivery bags.

This is timely as Malaysia has largely reopened with the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which starts today. Almost all sectors are now open for business, but with new normal SOPs in place, and interstate travel is now allowed.

“With GrabProtect, we are setting a higher bar for safety and hygiene standards in ride-hailing and delivery services. This new hygiene routine starts before ride even starts: with ensuring drivers and users are healthy and have taken the necessary precautions before booking a ride, giving people the flexibility to cancel and provide feedback to Grab if either party is not wearing a mask, and encouraging safer and more hygienic practices like frequent hand sanitisation and use of cashless payment,” said Rashid Shukor, Grab Malaysia’s head of operations.

The new measures also involves customers. Grab is rolling out a new in-app feature – an online health and hygiene declaration form – across Malaysia this month.

Grab’s drivers and riders have been voluntarily submitting daily health declarations through the Grab Driver App. Now with this new online health and hygiene declaration feature, all driver- and delivery-partners as well as passengers will be required to declare the following, before they can start driving, delivering orders or book a ride:

One will have to declare that they do not exhibit Covid-19 symptoms, that they have adopted the necessary safety and hygiene measures, and that they have not had close contact with a Covid-19 patient in the last 14 days.

The other new measure customers must follow is regarding face masks. Currently, Grab drivers and delivery-partners are required to wear a mask whenever they at work. The same requirement will be extended to passengers. If either party shows up without a mask on, passengers or drivers can cancel the booking by selecting “driver/passenger did not wear a mask” as their cancellation reason.

Grab says that it has updated its in-app ratings and feedback feature as well as Help Centre with options to report health and hygiene-related concerns. These enable users to provide feedback to Grab if a driver may seem unwell or was not wearing a mask. Remember the new measures – declare and wear a mask.