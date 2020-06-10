In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 10 June 2020 1:34 pm / 0 comments

It’s not often that you hear of a car manufacturer being hit by cyber attacks, but here’s one. Honda has suspended some of its car and motorcycle production globally as the Japanese company was hit by a suspected cyber attack, a spokesman said yesterday, reported by Reuters.

According to the report, the suspected attack affected Honda’s production globally on Monday, forcing some plants to halt operations as the carmaker needed to ensure that its quality control systems were not compromised.

The spokesman said that Honda suspects the ransomware hit the company’s internal servers. Production resumed at most of the plants by yesterday, but Honda’s factories in Ohio, USA as well as plants in Turkey, India and Brazil remain suspended as the ransomware affected the company’s production systems, the spokesman explained.

Honda’s ASEAN plants such as those in Thailand and Pegoh in Melaka were not mentioned in the list of sites affected. Get well soon, Honda.