10 June 2020

This is the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition, which will be sold in limited numbers – only 15 units – in the United States. It won’t come cheap at US$242,950 (RM1,032,659), but you will be getting what the company calls “the absolute pinnacle of luxury.”

So, what do you get for the considerable sum? Well, for starters, there’s a 6.0 litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine under the bonnet. This is the same powerplant used in the Mercedes-AMG S 65, which received its Final Edition last year, producing 630 PS (621 hp) and 1,000 Nm of torque.

The V12 is mated to a seven-speed 7G-Tronic Plus automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels, and the luxobarge will get from zero to 96 km/h (0-60 mph) in just 4.6 seconds, with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

Of course, performance is only part of the S 650 Night Edition’s appeal, as there are plenty of luxury features to meet the needs of enterprising businessmen. As most of them will be spending most of their time in the rear of the cabin, there are two executive seats with a 43-degree recline angle and powered calf rests.

All seats, including those at the front, also come with massaging, heated and ventilation functions to ensure maximum comfort, while a 64-colour ambient lighting system helps to create the perfect mood while inside.

This being a Maybach, the interior is trimmed in Nappa leather, carbon-fibre and fancy wood, with Night Edition floor mats and a dedicated graphic on the centre console to highlight is exclusivity. The exterior is also enhanced by “smoked” 20-inch forged wheels, an Obsidian Black finish, along with trim pieces and a boot lid spoiler made of carbon-fibre.

Other items that come as standard include the brand’s LED Intelligent Light System with Ultra Wide Beam headlamps and Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Night View Assist Plus, Airmatic semi-active air suspension, Magic Body Control, dual 12.3-inch displays, a head-up display, Driver Assistance Package and a COMAND Online infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.