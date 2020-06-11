In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 June 2020 10:56 am / 1 comment

Deliveries of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in the United States won’t start until late 2020, so there’s plenty of time left for the Blue Oval to tinker with its new electric crossover. The company recently announced two new exterior colours for the Mach-E – Dark Matter Grey and Cyber Orange – the latter of which you see before you.

The orange finish resembles a metallic version of the famous Grabber Orange colour that was used on previous generations of the petrol-powered Mustang, and Ford says it’s aimed at those looking “to make a bold statement.” The previous palette was a little less inspiring, consisting of various shades of white, grey and black, with only Rapid Red and Grabber Blue standing out.

Unfortunately, Dark Matter Grey and Cyber Orange will not be available to all Mach-E variants, as it is exclusive to the range-topping GT trim sold in the country. The GT starts from US$60,500 (RM256,641), making it slightly more expensive than the First Edition that goes for US$59,900 (RM254,096).

For the sum, you get an all-wheel drive powertrain featuring two electric motors that provide 459 hp and 830 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, the Mach-E GT will hit a top speed of 200 km/h, while the 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) sprint is done in the mid-three seconds.

The Mach-E GT also stands out from lesser trims, including the Premium, California RT.1 Edition and Select thanks to its unique front fascia with an aggressive faux grille as well as wider tyres. Those electric motors are powered by a 98.8-kWh battery that gives it a range of up to 402 km, and is rechargeable via DC power with a rating of 150 kW – 93 km of range can be gained in just 10 minutes.