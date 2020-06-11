In Alpina, BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 June 2020 1:00 pm / 2 comments

Alpina has taken the veils off the new B5 and D5 S just a few weeks after the G30 BMW 5 Series LCI was unveiled. Both models are available in sedan and wagon (touring) body styles, and they each feature visual and performance enhancements.

Let’s start with the B5. The base car is the BMW M550i, which is powered by a 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 530 PS and 750 Nm in stock tune. Alpina raised that to 630 PS at 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 800 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm, allowing the AWD sedan to do the century sprint in 3.4 seconds before maxing out at 330 km/h. The touring does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 322 km/h.

The D5 S, on the other hand, is based on the 540d. It’s powered by a 3.0 litre straight-six turbodiesel engine that produces 340 PS and a healthy 700 Nm of torque, but again this has been fettled to dish out 414 PS at 4,000 to 5,000 rpm and 800 Nm from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm. The D5 S sedan does the 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, while the touring gets there in 4.6 seconds. Top speed is 286 km/h for the sedan and 283 km/h for the more practical wagon.

Other upgrades include Alpina Switch-Tronic shift paddles, Alpina sport suspension, 20-inch Alpina Classic multispoke forged alloys shod with Pirelli P Zero tyres, and Alpina-specific front apron and quad exhaust exits. Inside, both the B5 and D5 S get Lavalina leather upholstery, as well as an Alpina badge on the steering boss.

The cars are scheduled to go on sale in Germany later in October, with the B5 starting at 117,700 euros (RM568k), while the D5 S starts from 92,500 euros (RM447k). Like what you see?

GALLERY: 2020 BMW Alpina B5



GALLERY: 2020 BMW Alpina D5 S

