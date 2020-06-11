In Bikes, International Bike News, Public Transport / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 June 2020 10:45 am / 3 comments

Ubiquitous on Jakarta’s crowded city streets, motorcycle taxis are the most efficient way to get around. However, with the spread of Covid-19, bike taxis have been restricted to delivering goods.

With the lifting on movement restrictions in Jakarta’s capital, riders now have some protection against the coronavirus in the form of a plastic shield, reports Reuters. Worn on the rider’s back, the clear shield separates the rider from the pillion passenger.

This helps prevent direct transmission between rider and passenger, according to Grab motorcycle taxi rider Gusti Afiandi, who received his shield from the ride hailing company. While Indonesia loosens restrictions on movement, fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic has reached 2,000, the highest toll in Southeast Asia.