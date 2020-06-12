In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 June 2020 10:46 am / 2 comments

Polyphony Digital has dropped the first official trailer for Gran Turismo 7 following the reveal of the PlayStation 5 just a few hours ago. The next entry in the famous racing simulator series comes almost seven years since the last numbered Gran Turismo game, and looks to be more fully fledged than the current Gran Turismo Sport used for the MSF CyberTurismo esports championship.

The trailer reveals plenty of in-game footage, where we get to see production and race cars from various eras zooming around road courses and race tracks. The game takes full advantage of the PS5’s new hardware, including support for raytracing, which makes for stunning realtime reflections.

We also get a rather Porsche-heavy look at the new cars, including the 917K, Carrera GT and 911 GT1 – although the BAC Mono is also featured prominently in the trailer. The game also promises to bring back original race tracks from previous iterations, with the much-loved Trial Mountain being shown here.

While the game’s menu aesthetics and in-game displays appear similar to those found in GT Sport, GT7 brings with it a full-on campaign mode, which includes “old favourites” like the used car lot and tuning parts shop. Other icons seen on the campaign home page include the driving school, GT World, GT Cafe, GT Auto and Scapes, among others.

Unfortunately, the only missing piece of information is a release date. However, we do know the PS5 is set to go on sale this holiday season between October and December, and GT7 could be launched alongside the new console. Best to start saving up now.