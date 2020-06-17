Lots of love for the SYG number plate series, which was open for bidding via the JPJeBid system from June 10-15. The road transport department (JPJ) collected a handsome RM3.4 million from the five days of online bidding, which it pointed out was RM100,254 higher than the ALL series from last year.
Here are some interesting figures. A total of 7,424 people took part in the JPJeBid and of that total, 3,173 punters secured their number kesayangan. As expected, the main prize of SYG 1 was the most expensive number, costing one Ung Eng Huat RM115,000. The same man was also the winning bidder for SYG 8 at RM52,000, the third most expensive number.
Other numbers that attracted high bids were SYG 9 (RM70,096), SYG 10 (RM50,000) and SYG 2 (RM45,000). For the second lover or second most loved car? Just joking. The number that attracted the most bids was SYG 8055 at 25 bids – it eventually went for RM19,000. Lucky boss, so loved.
JPJ says that all winning bidders have 12 months to register the number on a vehicle. The rest of the Sabah SYG numbers that wasn’t auctioned off (6,826 numbers) will be open for sale to the public. Prices range from RM20,000 for “golden numbers” to RM300 for running numbers.
Interested parties can deal at JPJ offices, but are encouraged to get a mySIKAP ID to browse the available numbers and purchase online. JPJ is pushing JPJeBid as the method of transaction as it’s transparent – a bidder can see his ranking in real time and there’s no human intervention, the department says. JPJ eBid went online in April 2019.
The next number plate series that will be open for tender is VEV, available on JPJeBid (app or portal) from June 18-22.
Why are malaysians so gian buying special number plates?JPJ …if u want to take the money…please collect all u want and give it to all the rumah anakyatim or old folks homes.JPJ should not encourage fanciful numbers.Instead it should step up enforcement on those who knowingly modify vehicles without permission,or those vehicles that overload.
PEOPLE are losing jobs by the thousands and yet there are dudes who splash millions of Rm to show off,to get the “ong numbers”.HELLO…OUR NEW MENTERI…AS u have been so caring to channel funds to UTar and taruc…kindly do something to inculcate a more caring society and channel funds to charity..instead of allowing all these fanciful numbers on the road ,which tend to distract road users.
FYI these people have or are already doing charitable contributions far more than most folks, but mainly to reduce their taxes. To these people, they have nothing to learn, money is so easy to them. So if they prefer to spend on frivolous numbers, let them. Its not like Dr Wee is encouraging them to buy these numbers so why deter their freedom how they want to spend their money?
Got SYG 808 and a new CX30 for wifey, heheh.
I am sure that SYG8055 went to Bossku’s allies… hehehe
What’s with these troll dupes and their near exact comments?
what does SYG mean?
JPJ sell fancy number, Then will have money channel to charity
Common rakyat tarak duit to feed family, facing financial difficulties, or worst….losing their job / income while needing to support entire family. Some may need to find 2nd job during this hard time.
Orang kaya can splash RM100k plus, just for a plate number?
Something wrong with this country.