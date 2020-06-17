In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 June 2020 12:49 pm / 1 comment

Returning to its 1889 roots in Nottingham, England, making bicycles, Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2020 Triumph Trekker GT electric bicycle (e-bicycle). Designed as a multi-purpose city runabout, the Trekker GT comes with all the fittings required daily riding.

Powered by a Shimano Steps E6100 250 w motor with 60 Nm of torque, coupled with a Shimano E8035 504 Wh battery, Triumph says the Trekker GT will travel some 150 km on a full charge. The electric drivetrain weighs 2.88 kg and while all up weight is not published, e-bicycles in this range typically weigh between 12 kg to 15 kg.

The motor is mounted in the crank with the battery mounted in the down tube and a charging port built into the top of the motor casing. Equipment fit out reflects the robust nature of the Trekker – no lightweight Dura-Ace bling here – with the groupset being a Shimano Deore Shadow 10-speed.

Braking is also done by Shimano, with Deore M6000 disc brakes in 180 mm diameter on the front wheel and 160 mm diameter at the rear. Shimano hubs and Alex Volar wheels in 27.5-inch diameter complete the rolling stock, shod in Schwalbe Energizer Green Guard tyres in 2.0-inch width.

Daily riding sensibilities are catered for with LED lighting, full length mudguards, side stand, pannier rack and Abus Proshield lock. With pricing to be announced in due course, the Triumph Trekker GT will be sold in the UK, US and Europe, excluding Germany and Austria, while availability in Asia Pacific is yet to be determined.