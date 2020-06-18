In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 June 2020 4:23 pm / 0 comments

In a move to avoid possible negative publicity and backlash from the domestic unrest in the US by using the name, Confederate Motorcycles has changed its name to Combat Motors. From the original Confederate Motorcycles in 1991, which morphed into Curtiss Motorcycles and producing a range of electric motorcycles, the Confederate Motorcycles name was purchased by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital.

Taking many of the previous Confederate Motorcycles design, assembly, sales, service and support team. owner Ernest Lee set up a production facility in Birmingham, Alabama. Using the Harley-Davidson FXDR as a base, a series of three new models was introduced this year – the Hellcat and the Hellcat Speedster, accompanied by a third model with an S&S engine, the Wraith.

The new American made cruisers join the current model lineup – F-117 Combat Fighter, P-51 Combat Fighter, FA-13 Combat Bomber – which, along with the Wraith, come with an S&S V-twin displacing either 1,917 cc or 2,163 cc. Equipment options for Combat Motors builds include ST wheels, RaceTech suspension, Beringer Brakes, Motogadget electronics, a Bandit clutch and frames machined from billet 6061 or 7075 aluminium.

“Our motorcycles are realized through a partnership with our various members of our team who design, build and distribute these one of a kind masterpieces. We feel that the new name better exemplifies the spirit and values of that team, said Lee. “Our brand is bigger than any one of us and needed to be something that would match the values of the company and the feeling that people get when they see our motorcycles for the first time,” Lee said.

Support for previous and current model Confederate Motorcycle will continue from Combat Motors facility in Birmingham. This includes any owner who might be interested in a model update or re-branding their Confederate Motorcycle to the Combat Motors name.