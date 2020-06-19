Rapid Bus commuters are now able to check the real-time location of Rapid KL buses on Google Maps thanks to a partnership between Prasarana and Google. The new feature on the navigation app covers nearly 170 bus routes in the Klang Valley including LRT and Go KL feeder buses as well as Smart Selangor buses.
According to Prasarana, commuters were previously only able to know the real-time location of buses by inquiring with Rapid KL. From January to April 2020, Rapid KL received 4,865 inquiries, of which 60% were from those wanting to know the locations or frequencies of buses.
The integration with Google Maps offers commuters the ability to better plan their travel routes using a combination of buses and rail services, with bus stop information and estimated travel times. Moving forward, Rapid Bus plans to expand real-time location tracking to include MRT feeder buses followed by rollouts to Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan buses.
The real-time update is identified by a timing indicator underneath the location of the bus stop on the app, with green meaning the bus is on schedule, red meaning delay, and black indicating real-time tracking is not available at that moment. You can also view a bus’ progress on the route or on the map itself, so try it out and let us know what you think in the comments section.
Comments
Aduhai potong stim. Abang-abang bus driver xboleh lg lepak lama2 sembang layan teh tarik…
Just because they have track via Google Maps doesn’t mean they don’t need to take breaks in between routes. Besides, RapidKL have had tracking since long ago so it is moot to complain.
Hehehe,
I used to rely on Rapid KL bus, we bus passengers are at their mercy of whenever they want to show up at bus stop, biasalah, mindset Malaysia, “Tunggu je lah, banyak bunyi”
Kalau tanya di bus driver office di LRT station, will be greeted with a sharp stare, then only responds with departure time. At the signboard wrote “bus frequency every 30min” sometimes for more than an Hour waiting the bus still didn’t show up.
Rapid KL also can’t control Bus Captain attitude, they are not motivated and of course blame on the low salary, poor bus condition (always breaksdown).
Rapid KL also turns blind eye and pretends things never happen, and they never improve.
I bet if they constantly do audit on their operation, much can be improve.
Learn from the Japanese public transport please, the quality is so high up, that it put the Bus service here in Malaysia to shame.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m a highly tolerant person, and for me to wait patiently for the bus driver to take a rest after starting shift at 5am every morning, I’m still considerate, but for some people like factory worker they will get salary cut because of late bus service, but of course Rapid KL don’t care about this, let alone pay for their compensation.
So this Google location service is good move, it will show their bus exactly where they are, idling in the depot.
Hahahahaha. Essentially making the people more frustrated when seeing the bus stuck in a jam…
I rather use moovit then google maps