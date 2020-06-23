In Cars, International News, SEAT / By Matthew H Tong / 23 June 2020 10:10 am / 0 comments

The 2020 Cupra Ateca facelift has finally been unveiled, just a week after the Seat Ateca facelift made its debut. Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths said over 10,000 units of the Ateca (the brand’s first model) were sold in 2019, which helped it achieve a 72% year-on-year growth.

Like the regular Ateca, the Cupra gets a new, bolder six-pointed radiator grille with honeycomb insert, reprofiled bumper with larger intakes, and revised full LED headlights with a more squinted LED DRL design. However, the Cupra script along the lower bumper has been removed.

At the back, it gets full LED tail lights with dynamic indicators, as well as larger quad exhaust exits. The side mouldings, roof rails and door mirrors are finished in glossy dark aluminium, and the puddle lamps project the Cupra logo onto the ground when entering or exiting the vehicle.

A set of 19-inch machined alloy wheels with 17-inch black brake calipers come as standard. The Copper-accented wheel design seen here in these pictures is optional (standard units are finished in black and silver), as is the 18-inch Brembo brakes with copper calipers. Customers can choose between six exterior colours – Energy Blue, Dark Camouflage, Velvet Red, Rhodium Grey, Reflex Silver, and Nevada White.

Inside, the changes are subtle once again. Dominating the dashboard is a new, larger 9.2-inch touchscreen display with online GPS navigation. voice command, and Full Link system for smartphone pairing. There’s also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for compatible devices, but older phones can also be paired using a physical cable connection.

The driver gets the same 10.25-inch fully digital instrument panel, plus a revised microsuede steering wheel with integrated drive mode selector and push-start button. Copper and dark aluminium inserts are littered throughout the cabin, and the seats are wrapped in Alcantara.

Elsewhere, there are four USB-C ports (two in front and two at the back), a wireless smartphone charging tray within the lower centre console, and built-in eSIM for various connected functionalities.

Powering the Cupra Ateca is the same 2.0 litre four-cylinder TSI engine from before. It’s turbocharged to produce 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque, enough to propel it from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds before topping out at 247 km/h. Prior to this, the outgoing Ateca manages the century sprint in 5.4 seconds, or half a second slower.

A seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission channels power to all four wheels, the latter featuring the latest electro-hydraulic multi-disc traction system that’s integrated between the rear differential and drive shaft, thus offering greater on-road grip. Cupra also recalibrated the steering and throttle response for maximum agility.

Included in the car are four drive modes (Normal, Sport, Cupra and Individual) and adaptive chassis control, or DCC in VW speak. Cupra says the Ateca’s front and rear tracks (now 1,575 and 1,549 mm respectively) have been widened, and the SUV’s overall length grew by 10 mm to 4,386 mm.

For safety, the Ateca has been enhanced with Pre-Crash Assist, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Travel Assist, Emergency Assist, Side Assist (blind spot monitoring), and Exit Assist (rear collision mitigation).

The new Cupra Ateca is designed and developed at the company’s headquarters in Barcelona, and will be produced in Kvasiny, Czech Republic. Sales will commence in the third quarter of 2020. So, what do you think of the way it looks?