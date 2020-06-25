In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 June 2020 11:19 am / 0 comments

Austrian motorcycle maker KTM has a reputation for making all-out motocross and enduro motorcycles that handle the dirt well and its 2021 KTM EXC range seems to be no exception. Comprising of three two-stroke and four four-stroke machines, the 2021 EXCs come in a range of displacements from 150 cc to 500 cc.

Displacing 300 cc, the 2021 KTM 300 EXC TPI is a fuel-injected, two-stroke, single-cylinder that has proven itself in worldwide competition. Now in its fourth model year, the 300 EXC offers the benefits of a lightweight engine package that does not require adjustment or re-jetting for altitude, temperature or weight considerations.

Along with electronically controlled lubrication, the 300 EXC TPI offers all the advantages of a racing two-stroke with none of the drawbacks. The 300 EXC TPI is accompanied by the KTM 150 EXC TPI, a lightweight racing motocross machine, as well as the 300 EXC TPI Erzbergrodeo, a limited edition “ready to race” bike loaded with performance upgrades and the 300 EXC TPI Six Days series.

On the four-stroke side of the gallery is the 2021 KTM EXC-F range, with engines going from 350 cc to 500 cc. Very popular amongst enduro riders the 350 EXC-F, combining the weight of a 250 machine with the power of a 450.

For 2021, the 349.7 cc mill on the 350 EXC-F weighs just 28 kg, wrapped in a chassis that comes in at 103.8 kg without fuel. Meanwhile, the 450 EXC-F and 500 EX-F weigh just two kg more, at 105.6 kg.