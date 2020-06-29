In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Jonathan Lee / 29 June 2020 6:34 pm / 0 comments

Having already received its fair share of model year updates, the Mazda CX-5 enters 2020 in Europe with several new cosmetic and functional improvements, most of which you can only find under the skin.

Predictably, none of the changes has anything to do with the sheet metal, so the CX-5 looks just the same on the outside as it was before. The only telltale signs that eagle-eyed onlookers have to go by are the new badges, which are slimmer, classier, and more upright. That is unless the car is painted in the new Polymetal Grey Metallic hue, lifted from the new Mazda 3.

Inside, the Mazda Connect infotainment touchscreen is now an inch larger at eight inches across, while LED interior lighting, previously only available on top trims, is now standard across the range. Selected models also receive faux leather upholstery with suede-like fabric centres, and the slim key fob has been replaced by the larger, flatter rectangular unit, also taken from the 3.

The engines and gearboxes have also been mildly improved, the 165 PS 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine now featuring cylinder deactivation on models fitted with the six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, all variants with the six-speed automatic can now be optioned with paddle shifters.

Other engine options include a 194 PS 2.5 litre petrol and a 2.2 litre Skyactiv-D turbodiesel with outputs of either 150 PS or 184 PS. The 231 PS 2.5 litre Skyactiv-G turbo petrol mill is not offered in Europe.

There has also been a multitude of minor changes under the skin, in a bid to improve refinement. New materials for the six-layer headlining reduce the reflection of road noise, while a dynamic damper on the steering of petrol models reduces vibrations transmitted through the rim – as does a rubber joint between the steering wheel and airbag. Traction on slippery surfaces has also been increased thanks to Off-road Traction Assist for all-wheel-drive models, which functions as a form of brake-operated torque vectoring system.

In terms of safety, Mazda has expanded the i-Activsense suite of driver assistance systems. The company’s autonomous emergency braking system, Advanced Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), now features nighttime pedestrian detection and improved effectiveness in various conditions. The automatic headlights now also activate earlier – around 30 minutes before sunset – to allow other road users to better see the car.