In Local News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 30 June 2020 5:17 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) presented prizes to the winners of Season 3 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Challenge today at the company’s headquarters in Shah Alam, with the prizes and series trophies presented by UMWT deputy chairman and Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia chief motorsports officer Akio Takeyama.

The Super Sporting class for professional drivers was won by Tengku Djan Ley Tengku Mahaleel, whose latest title in Season 3 is his second in succession, while the Sporting class title for amateur drivers was clinched by Hayden Haikal, who at 16 years old is the youngest competitor in the series. Each winner in their respective classes took home the grand prize of RM100,000.

Rounding up the top three in the Super Sporting class is Mark Darwin of Laser Motor Racing in second place and Freddie Ang of Telagamas Toyota in third place, winning prizes of RM50,000 and RM30,000 each. The Sporting class saw 18-year old Bradley Benedict Anthony and Haji Sutan Mustaffa clinch second and third places respectively, collecting RM50,000 and RM30,000 prizes for their results.

The Promotional class for celebrity racers was topped in Season 3 by musician and TV personality Shawn Lee, who secured his second overall title in two seasons of competing in the Vios Challenge. Lee asserted his domincance in the class with three race wins in this season, ahead of actor Shukri Yahaya in second place and TV personality Nabil Ahmad in third. Unlike the other two classes, no cash prizes are offered in the Promotional class.

For Season 3, a total of three of the scheduled four rounds were completed, as the final round at the Sepang International Circuit originally planned for April was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting movement control order. The Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) determined that the the completion of three rounds in Season 3 fulfilled the criteria of completing 75% of the race series in order to name the overall champions.