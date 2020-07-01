In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 1 July 2020 2:28 pm / 2 comments

Toyota has temporarily stopped taking orders for the new RAV4 Prime in Japan just three weeks after its debut there, citing unexpectedly high levels of consumer interest and battery supply constraints.

A company spokesperson told Electrek that the automaker “received favourable reviews from many customers and received orders which largely surpassed the production capability of a newly developed lithium-ion battery.”

“For the US, since its debut last year, the 2021 RAV4 Prime has generated an exciting level of consumer engagement and interest as the most powerful, fuel-efficient RAV4 ever. Due to unforeseen supply chain constraints, we have revised our production plan downward for calendar year 2020.”

“We expect to reach previously planned production levels by early 2021,” he added. For the US market, Toyota said it can only supply about 5,000 units this year before reaching the initial target output of 20,000 units next year. It’s not confirmed if the Covid-19 pandemic was the cause of this supply chain bottleneck.

To recap, the RAV4 Prime is powered by a 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine that makes 176 hp and 228 Nm. Together with a powerful electric motor, the total system output is rated at 302 hp, allowing the SUV to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds. The high-capacity lithium-ion battery offers an all-electric range of 60 km (WLTP cycle).