In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 July 2020 1:32 pm / 0 comments

Released in 2019, the Ducati Panigale V2 is the Bologna firm’s middleweight racetrack weapon and for 2020 comes in a new colour scheme of White Rosso. Coming to Ducati dealers in July 2020, the Panigale V2 in in the new paint will be sold alongside the traditional Ducati Rosso Red.

The clinical white paint scheme on the Panigale V2 is broken up with red accents in the front air intakes and the deflectors of the upper half-fairings. This is complemented with wheels painted in Ducati red, giving the Panigale V2 a futuristic, minimalist look as well as a V2 logo on the lower fairings.

Carrying the 955 cc Superquadro V-twin in a monocoque frame, the Panigale V2 puts out 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In keeping with the sporting nature of the Panigale V2, 70% of the maximum torque is constantly available beyond 5,500 rpm, giving that famous V-twin drive out of corners.

As tested by paultan.org in Jerez, Spain, last year, the Panigale V2, despite the road-going hardware, is more at home on the track. The single-sided swingarm makes a comeback into Ducati’s sub-one litre catalogue, after being absent on the Panigale 959.

Suspension is done with 43 mm diameter fully-adjustable Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) in front and an adjustable Sachs monoshock at the back. Braking is by Brembo, with M4.32 monobloc callipers activated by a radial brake master cylinder with Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres providing grip.

For Malaysia, a date has yet to be announced for the launch of the 2020 Ducati Panigale V2, although a source tells us it will be “this July pending type approval.” Pricing is also yet to be announced, but previous conversations with Ducati Malaysia have indicated efforts are being made to bring the Panigale V2 “below the RM120,000 price point.”



