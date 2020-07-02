In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 July 2020 4:56 pm / 0 comments

While four-wheeled vehicles have had active cruise control for a while now, BMW Motorrad is presenting its application for two-wheelers as well. Developed in conjunction with its technology partner Bosch, the BMW Motorrad Active Cruise Control (ACC) for bikes aims to provide a comfortable and safer riding experience.

Primarily designed for the touring rider, ACC automatically regulates the speed set by the rider and the distance to the vehicle in front. When the vehicle in front slows down, ACC slows the motorcycle down accordingly and keeps a set separation distance as determined by the rider.

Setting ACC is done using using a button, which allows for setting of both motorcycle speed and separation distance. Information is displayed on the instrument panel with two selectable control characteristics – Comfortable or Dynamic – with distance control switched off in Dynamic mode.

When cornering, speed will be limited by the ACC, taking data from the inertial measurement unit and rider’s desired lean angle. When lean angle is increased, intervention by the ACC is reduced and braking and acceleration dynamics are limited in order to maintain a stable cornering line.

This avoids upsetting the bike’s balance through abrupt braking or acceleration by the ACC and BMW Motorrad clearly states ACC is only meant to be a riding aid with the rider needing to intervene when necessary. It should be noted ACC only responds to moving vehicles and stationary vehicles – like at the end of a traffic jam or at traffic lights – are disregarded by the system.