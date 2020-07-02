In Cars, International News, Safety, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 2 July 2020 3:14 pm / 1 comment

Swedish carmaker Volvo will recall 2.18 million vehicles worldwide for the repair of a steel cable that could wear down and reduce the capability of the cars’ seat belts, Automotive News Europe reported. These comprise 412,000 vehicles in Sweden, 308,000 in the United States, 245,000 in China, 178,000 in Germany and 169,000 in the United Kingdom.

In Malaysia, Volvo Car Malaysia has confirmed to paultan.org that only five units are affected in this recall, all of them being privately-imported left-hand drive units. Owners of these vehicles will be contacted directly, as with owners of affected cars globally. The international recall involves the Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 and S80L, made between 2006 and 2019.

Affected vehicle owners will be asked to bring their Volvos to their local dealers in order to have the steel wire replaced by a fixed bracket, and the automaker said that there has been no report of accidents or injuries arising from the affected part. Both the original part and the replacement part are made by Swedish automotive components supplier, Autoliv.

“We have seen that this wire can be subject to wear and tear under special conditions. This is a very rare problem. This could eventually cause damage to the cable, resulting in a reduction in the seatbelt restraint function,” Volvo press spokesman Stefan Elftstrom was quoted by AP as speaking to Swedish public radio.