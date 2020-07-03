In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 July 2020 3:36 pm / 0 comments

Illegal street racing is still widespread in Malaysia despite police holding operations and crackdowns to apprehend those involved. If illegal racers are still ambivalent about the penalties involved, the police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), Bukit Aman, is considering the use of the Prevention of Crimes Act (POCA), 1959, against illegal race organisers.

According to JSPT director Datuk Azisman Alias, under the act, illegal race organisers can subject to banishment from the district, as reported by Bernama. “Using POCA will raise awareness amongst those considering breaking the law,” said Azisman.

“Furthermore, those riding motorcycles dangerously who are detained will have their particulars recorded in the police database to deter involvement in such activities,” Azisman said. He added that when a record is made, it will cause the offender to gain negative reputation, especially youth who race illegally.

“So, if a youth has a police record involving illegal racing or committing offence under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous riding, it will become difficult for them to get a job,” Azisman continued. Azisman advised all parties, especially youth, to be aware and avoid involvement in such illegal activities.

This includes monitoring on workshops and individuals who are involved in illegally modifying motorcycles in contravention of JPJ rules and regulations. “We understand there are those who modify their motorcycles to the extent of removing the brake in the pursuit of speed and performing dangerous stunts,” said Azisman, asking for the public to provide information on illegal racing to the police for further action.