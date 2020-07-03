In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 July 2020 11:48 am / 7 comments

The police is looking into proposals to use the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 against organisers of illegal racing, whereby those caught organising a race can be placed under restricted residence under the law, Bernama reports.

According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias, the move was being considered in view of public concern over rampant illegal racing activities, which affected other road users.

However, since the implementation of POCA has legal implications, he said the department would need time to study the technical issues regarding the matter. “We are still in the early stages. We have to look into the suitability,” he told the national news agency. He added that the department would work with the criminal investigation department (CID), which had the experience in implementing POCA.

Earlier, he had said that those caught riding motorcycles in a dangerous manner or were involved in illegal racing would have their names recorded into the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) system.

“Having their names in the PDRM record will be bad for their reputation, especially for youths. They will have problems applying for jobs. This will refrain them from participating in such activities,” he said on Wednesday. He added that the police will also step up monitoring of workshops or individuals engaged in motorcycle repair or modification without following the permitted specifications.

Meanwhile, criminal analyst Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said actions under POCA against the organisers of illegal racing were the best avenue to curb the activity, because the usual penalties such as fines could be paid by the organisers, who earned thousands of ringgit from these illegal activities.