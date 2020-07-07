In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 July 2020 10:29 am / 0 comments

Audi will officially be taking the veils off the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept tomorrow, a new model that will supplement the Q4 e-tron that made its debut in March last year. It’s likely going to be mechanically similar, if not identical, and will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification platform (MEB).

Now, the regular Q4 e-tron employs a dual-motor system (one powering each drive axle) with quattro electric all-wheel drive, but in most cases will remain primarily in rear-wheel drive mode for maximum efficiency. The new Q4 Sportback e-tron will very likely share the same powertrain.

Mounted at the back is a more powerful electric motor that deploys 150 kW (204 PS) and 310 Nm of torque, while the front unit makes up to 75 kW (102 PS) and 150 Nm of torque. The combined system output is 225 kW (306 PS), and both motors receive juice from a battery pack that’s integrated under the floor.

The standard Q4 e-tron concept boasts an 82 kWh battery pack, enabling a driving range of over 450 km (WLTP standard). There’s also DC fast-charging (via CCS connector) of up to 125 kW, requiring approximately 30 minutes to get an 80% charge from flat.

For performance, the zero to 100 km/h sprint time is done in 6.3 seconds, whereas top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h. Audi says axle load distribution for the Q4 e-tron is perfectly balanced at almost 50:50 (thanks to the way the battery pack is spread out), so expect the Q4 Sportback e-tron to be fashioned in the same vein.

In terms of design, the Q4 Sportback e-tron appears to wear a production-ready skin, complete with slim full LED headlights and continuous tail lights, as well as an integrated spoiler. The front section of the SUV is largely closed off for a better aerodynamic profile, and the roof will be more aggressively raked.

Inside the cabin, the driver is set to get a hexagonal steering wheel, which is the same as the Q4 e-tron. In fact, expect everything to be carried over, from the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit and heads-up unit, to the floating centre console and general dashboard layout. The main 12.3-inch infotainment display should also be present, and will be angled towards the driver. All will be revealed, soon.

