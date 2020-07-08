In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 8 July 2020 5:31 pm / 0 comments

ABT Sportsline has announced a new upgrade pack for the 2020 Audi S8, which in itself is already a mighty potent limousine that’s strapped with a 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 making 571 hp and 800 Nm of torque. But there’s always a small group of people who crave for a little more, right?

Enter the ABT Sportsline garage. Here, the S8 can be tuned to produce a heady 700 hp and 880 Nm of torque, which shaves off a considerable amount of time in the century sprint. From standstill, the uprated S8 will hit the 100 km/h mark in 3.4 seconds, whereas the regular S8 gets there in 3.8 seconds. The optional ABT Power raises the limited top speed to 270 km/h, and this also comes with ceramic brakes.

Not much has been done to the car’s visual appearance, but customers can opt for the low profile carbon-fibre rear spoiler. Other options include a set of 20-inch ABT GR or FR wheels (the latter available in larger 21-inch items), as well as ABT start-stop button and ABT gear shift cover.

As for the S8 itself, it gets a raft of technologies as standard, such as the predictive active suspension, dynamic all-wheel steering, a sport differential, iron-coated cylinders to reduce friction, electronic flaps in the exhaust system, and Audi’s 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.

The mild-hybrid system comprises a 48-volt belt alternator starter (BAS) and is juiced by a lithium-ion battery. Together, they enable coasting with the engine switched off, which Audi claims helps reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.8 litres per 100 km in the real world.

Audi’s flagship model also comes fitted with the most comprehensive suite of active safety systems, which include Audi pre sense 360° and the ability to raise the body by up to 80 mm. This brings the sill into a better position to absorb the impact energy, thereby reducing potential injuries.