8 July 2020 9:53 am

Subaru has released another limited-edition model in the form of the WRX S4 STI Sport # (as in the musical notation sharp), which will be exclusive to Japan. Only 500 units – all of which have been reserved – will be made available, each priced at 4.741 million yen (RM188,554), making it 572,000 yen (RM22,749) more expensive than the regular WRX S4 STI Sport it is based on.

Mechanically, it is identical to the WRX S4 STI Sport, as it features a Lineartronic CVT as well as a turbocharged version of the FA20 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine producing 300 PS at 5,600 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,800 rpm.

However, the # is enhanced by an oil cooler for the transmission, a better flowing air intake filter and an STI performance exhaust with quad tips. The model’s chassis also benefits from a flexible strut tower bar at the front, along with flexible draw stiffeners at both ends.

For more visual impact, there’s a larger splitter with a gloss black finish at the front, a Dark Grey Silica finish for the main grille and a set of 18-inch multi-spoke aluminium alloy wheels painted in black. As for the interior, it gets a pair of Recaro seats upholstered in Ultrasuede and leather, with silver contrast stitching and embroidered STI logos. The steering wheel and gear knob also get the same treatment to complete the look.

The # is being offered in a choice of four colours – Ceramic White, Ice Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Silica and Blue Pearl – with the EyeSight suite of safety and driver assistance system coming as standard. The model will begin making its way to customers from August this year for those who were quick enough to secure a unit.