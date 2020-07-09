In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 July 2020 3:10 pm / 0 comments

Following the issue of the Ducati Panigale V2 in white, the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S adventure-tourer now comes in a GP White colour scheme. The new livery will be sold alongside the current model’s Ducati Red.

Taking inspiration from the Ducati Corse livery in MotoGP and World Superbike Championship, the Multistrada 950 S comes in an alternate white and grey paint scheme, accented by red in the frame and wheels. This adds, according to the Ducati press release, “sportiness to the Multistrada 950 S, which makes elegance, fluidity and balance of lines its strengths.”

The Multistrada 950 carries a 937 cc Testastretta 11, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine with a power output of 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96.2 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm. Weighing 229 kg, the Multistrada 950 rolls on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch at the back – available in both spoke and cast alloy versions – while seat height is 840 mm, with lower and taller seats being optional extras.

In the S version, the Multistrada 950 comes with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) electronic suspension, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS) and full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL). A KYB 48 mm fully adjustable upside-down fork in front and a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock unit with remote preload adjustment at the back performs suspension duties on the base model Multistrada 950.

Delivery of the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S in GP White in Europe will begin this July. For Malaysia, the Ducati Multistrada 950 S retails at RM95,900 with free insurance and panniers promotion package till end July 2020, while the base model Multistrada 950 goes for RM88,900 but is not currently available.