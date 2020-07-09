In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 9 July 2020 5:54 pm / 0 comments

Peugeot has given its mini city car, the 108, a small update to ensure that it continues to stand out in the market. It’s been a while since the 108 received any major enhancements, considering that it was launched in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show.

New to the 2020 model year is a fresh set of exterior colours, such as Smooth Green, Diamond White, Zircon Grey, Raven Black, and Antelope Red. Smooth Green replaces the older Green Fizz option, and customers can choose to have this colour extended into the cabin as well.

The colour palette is also available on Top! models, with the retractable electric fabric roof now finished in Gentle Green instead of Green Fizz. Peugeot also introduced two new customisation themes, which are Green Vector and Grey Vector, both of which add stylish graphics around the headlights and door pillars.

Inside, the cabin features new White Line Jusa and Green Line Jusa trims, replacing the older but similarly coloured inserts. Available powertrains include a 72 hp 1.0 litre VTi and an 82 hp 1.2 litre PureTech VTi (five-speed manual), both of which are three-cylinder petrol engines. The kerb weight starts at 840 kg

The order books are now open in selected markets, with UK pricing starting from £12,785 (RM69k) for the three-door 1.0L Active, while the Top! range starts from £15,540 (RM84k) for the Allure variant.