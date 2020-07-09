In Cars, International News, SEAT / By Anthony Lim / 9 July 2020 12:35 pm / 1 comment

The Cupra range is set to expand with the introduction of the Cupra el-Born, which will make its market debut next year. The all-electric hatchback is based on the Seat concept that made its debut in Geneva last year, but Cupra badging has evolved the EV into a performance hot hatch.

The el-Born is of course Seat’s version of the Volkswagen ID.3, and so shares much of its underpinnings and tech with the latter. Cupra hasn’t revealed many technical details about the el-Born, just saying that it will be capable of doing around 500 km on a single charge, with juice provided by 77 kWh battery (82 kWh gross).

The battery – which is identical to the range-topping version of the ID.3 – can be charged to offer around 260 km of range in only 30 minutes. While there is no mention of output, the rear-axle mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor on the Cupra should generate more than the 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque offered by the ID.3, given its performance leanings.

There’s none of the usual 0-100 km/h sprint time, with a 0-50 km/h time presented instead for the car, and this it accomplishes in a claimed 2.9 seconds. Sounds zippy enough for urban movement and those dart offs when needed. As part of the sportier route, the el-Born will also feature Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (DCC Sport) adaptive damping to offer improved handling and better driving dynamics.

The Cupra’s interior differs from the ID.3’s in that its dashboard has a more conventional layout, but the digital instrument cluster and 10-inch central touch panel is present. Other highlights in the grey annd bronze-themed interior include sports bucket seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with drive profile selection and Cupra mode buttons.

As with the ID.3, there should be no shortage of tech – Cupra mentions the augmented reality (AR) head-up display as seen on the VW, and much of the trimmings from the ID.3 should find its way on as well. The el-Born will be built alongside the ID.3 at VW’s Zwickau-Mosel plant in Germany.