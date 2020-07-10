In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 10 July 2020 10:28 am / 0 comments

Porsche Italia has launched its new pilot project called the Porsche@CityLife, which is a facility aimed at providing a unique digital experience of the brand’s products and services. It’s located in the largest shopping district in Milan, the CityLife Shopping District, and is part of Porsche’s multi-channel store concept that combines both physical and digital sales channel.

The store features a number of extra-large screens that showcase Porsche’s history, its latest models, and various motorsports successes. In-store visitors can look forward to be entertained by Porsche specialists who have deep knowledge of the brand and products, or choose to either learn more about the Porsche brand, or get concrete product information on a car they’d like to buy.

Porsche@Citylife is also always accessible remotely via a dedicated digital platform, featuring services such as a vehicle configurator and a leasing calculator tool. There’s also information on Porsche E-Performance and driving courses.

Company CEO Pietro Innocenti said: “Porsche@CityLife has been designed with a focus on new target groups. We want to appeal to people that are not necessarily familiar with the automotive sector and our products, but are attracted by other aspects of our brand, such as design, technology, and sustainability.”