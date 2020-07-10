In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / 10 July 2020 12:50 pm / 1 comment

Tesla is “very close” to achieving Level 5 autonomous driving tech, the electric vehicle specialist’s CEO Elon Musk said yesterday, reported by Reuters.

“I’m extremely confident that Level 5 or essentially complete autonomy will happen and I think will happen very quickly. I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for Level 5 autonomy complete this year,” he said in a video message at the opening of Shanghai’s annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Level 5 of autonomous driving technology refers to the capability of the car to navigate roads without any driver input. It’s the most advanced stage of autonomous driving, ranked from 1 to 5. Production cars are now touching Level 3 – more on self-driving levels in our guide here.

Tesla, recently ranked as the highest-valued automaker due to the rising value of its shares, made strides in autonomous driving with its Autopilot function. But it’s in a crowded race, as traditional carmakers as well as tech companies such as Alphabet’s Waymo (Alphabet is Google’s parent) and Uber are pouring big money and resources in this field.

Despite the big push, industry insiders have said it would take time for autonomous tech to be accepted by the public, with trust being the main issue. Here’s what Bosch has to say on the matter.