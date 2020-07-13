In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 July 2020 4:53 pm / 1 comment

After a long wait, accompanied by short video teasers, the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R is now launched in Indonesia, which also marks its world debut. There are two versions of the four-cylinder ZX-25R, Standard which comes only in black at 96 million rupiah (RM28,427) and the ZX-25R SE with three colour choices – green, blue or white – at 112.9 million rupiah (RM33,431).

Aside from the colour choices, the SE version of the ZX-25R comes with a higher equipment specification which includes ABS braking, up-and-down quick shifter and pillion seat cover. Also included is a smoked windshield, frame sliders and wheel graphic stickers.

From its launch at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019, technical specifications were slow to be revealed but we now know the inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill displaces 249.8 cc and puts out 51 PS at 15,500 rpm (with Ram Air) and 22.9 Nm of torque at 14,500 rpm. Maximum speed of the ZX-25R, as shown in the teaser videos from Kawasaki, is 197 km/h.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed transmission and the up-and-down quick shifter is activated above 2,500 rpm. An assist and slipper clutch prevents rear wheel hop during hard downshifting and lowers effort at the clutch lever.

Despite only displacing 250 cc, the ZX-25R comes with several technological advantages including two ride modes – Full or Low – and traction control as well as electronically-controlled throttle bodies. From a security point of view, the ZX-25R comes standard with an immobiliser.

The sporty intentions of the full-fairing ZX-25R are clear in the trellis with styling following the cues of bigger sports bikes in the Kawasaki stable like the ZX-6R and ZX-10R. For braking, the ZX-25R uses a single 310 mm diameter disc with monobloc calliper on the front wheel while the rear wheel uses a 220 mm calliper, with wheel sizes being 110/70 for the front and 150/60 at the back, shod in Dunlop GPR300 rubber.

Suspension on the ZX-25R uses Showa upside-down SFF-BP forks in 37 mm diameter in front, non-adjustable, while the rear Back-Link horizontal monoshock comes with preload adjustment. Overall weight is claimed to be 182 kg, with fuel carried in a 15-litre tank.

During the online launch of the ZX-25R, Kawasaki Indonesia;s management said orders are currently being taken for deliveries beginning in August. For comparison, the Ninja 250 two-cylinder is sold in Indonesia at starting price of 64.1 million rupiah (RM18,981) while in Malaysia, it is priced at RM23,071.