13 July 2020

A special variant of the Vespa scooter has been launched in Malaysia by official distributor Didi Resources, the 2020 Vespa Sprint and GTS 300 HPE Racing Sixties, priced at RM19,100 and RM31,400, respectively. These sporty scooters come with a two-year or 20,0000 km warranty and prices do not include road tax, insurance or registration.

Harking back to the heydays of Italian scooters in Malaysia in the sixties, the Vespa Racing Sixties take inspiration from the gentlemen racers of that era when Vespas were campaigned on the race track. The scooters in Racing Sixties guise draw attention in the form of bright graphics and added accessories.

There are two colour variants of the Racing Sixties, in white or green, with contrasting racing stripes as well as red and yellow graphics. Alloy wheels are finished in gold while components such as the bike levers, rear grab rail, exhaust shield, headlamp surround, footboard and side mirrors, usually done in chrome, are painted matte black.

A new seat comes with the Racing Sixties scooters, covered in Nubuck and PVC for water resistance, while a Racing Sixties badge is located on the cargo hatch. The Vespa Racing Sixties scooters are accompanied by accessories from the extensive Vespa catalogue as well as Vespa lifestyle clothing in matching colours.

In terms of technical specifications, the Racing Sixties 150 is identical to the Vespa Sprint 150 currently in the Malaysian market, using a single-cylinder EFI i-GET engine displacing 154.8 cc producing 12.7 hp and 12.8 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Racing Sixties GTS is the first of Vespa’s models in Malaysia to use the 278 cc HPE mill that puts out a claimed 22.8 hp and 26 Nm of torque.

The HPE single-cylinder engine in the Racing Sixties GTS is more powerful than the current generation GTS. For Malaysia, the standard model Vespa 300 GTS HPE will be released soon, following the launch of the Racing Sixties.

