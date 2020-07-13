In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 13 July 2020 11:29 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Ford Bronco is about to make its debut very soon, at 8pm United States time on July 13 (tomorrow), and one more leaked image of the Blue Oval’s forthcoming off-roader has emerged on Bronco6G.com, appearing here to depict a two-door version of the Bronco in a roofless, doorless configuration.

This image is also of an orange Bronco photographed similarly to that in an official Instagram teaser seen last week. An earlier leaked image has already revealed the Bronco to wear round headlights within its upright grille, and the removable roof sections appear to be available on both two- and four-door versions.

2021 Ford Bronco, four-door version (click to enlarge)

Ford North America product communications manager Mark Levine tweeted last month that the Bronco will be open for reservation from today, for a fee of US$100 (RM426). Ford has previously stated that the 2021 Bronco will go up against the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and the Toyota 4Runner, and is therefore expected to start from slightly more than US30,000 (RM127,845).

The patents for the Bronco filed in 2018 also showed a design for side barriers and a hinge latch assembly for removable doors, the latter a feature also shown in this latest leaked image. Another patent reportedly seen is for airbags that can be repacked following deployment, which is to enable the driver to manoeuvre the vehicle out of remote areas. Will this feature appear on the Bronco? We’ll find out soon.

The US-market Bronco has been reported to offer the company’s 2.3 litre EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo petrol engine at launch paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, while a seven-speed manual including a low-range crawl ratio will also feature. There will also be the 2.7 litre EcoBoost Nano turbo petrol engine in its line-up, and be paired to a 10-speed auto and AWD instead of the more traditional, switchable 4WD layout.