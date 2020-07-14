In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 July 2020 2:55 pm / 3 comments

A total of 2.7 million traffic summons, some dating as far back as 2010, are still unsettled. With a value of approximately RM800 million if compounded, these summons cover a variety of traffic offences.

This was revealed by Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid, JPJ Director-General, in a Bernama interview. Amongst the offences committed were speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and driving without a licence. “JPJ will take action against road users who do not pay their outstanding summons, including blacklisting their names if they renew their driving licence,” said Shaharuddin.

In another development, Shaharuddin said his department is in the process of standardising the national speed limit to 110 km/h for all highways. He said this limit will be applied across the nation with the exception of the North-South Highway (PLUS) for the Menora tunnel section, which is limited to 70 km/h to reduce the accident rate at that stretch.